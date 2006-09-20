MacNeil/Lehrer Productions Ups Staffers

MacNeil/Lehrer Productions, which produces the NewHour for PBS, has promoted several production staffers.

Rob Flynn, director of communications, has been named VP, communications and marketing.

He is credited with helping expand foundation funding for the much-hailed news program.

David Sit, who has been a VP, adds operations and technology to his title, while Susan Mills, a New York-based producer for the broadcast, has been named senior programming director for the company.

In addition to the NewsHour, MAcNeil/Lehrer Productions has produced a number of specials including Do You Speak American? Free Speech, and The Story of English.