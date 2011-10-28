MacNeil-Lehrer Productions Hires Jones Jr. as President and CEO

Boisfeuillet (Bo) Jones Jr., former publisher of TheWashington Post, has been named president and CEO of MacNeil–Lehrer Productions (PBS NewsHour) effective at the beginning of 2012.

Jones will head up corpoarte and foundation funding, coordinate with stations and distributors and develop documentary projects.

Jones succeeds Simon Marks, who is exiting to return to reporting and producing, according to the company. Jim Lehrer is exiting as anchor of NewsHour in December, but will continue as executive editor.

In addition to NewsHour (carried on over 300 noncommercial stations) , MacNeil–Lehrer Production produces programming for commercial broadcast and cable outlets.