MacKenzie named to Magid post

Jack MacKenzie has been named senior vice president at Frank N. Magid Associates. MacKenzie, who was formerly the head of the research firm's Magid Media Futures division and a senior consultant in the company's North American TV division, will now oversee Magid's Entertatinment division in Los Angeles. MacKenzie, who replaces Dave Smith, is relocating from Iowa to Los Angeles. Magid executives say Smith recently left the company to "pursue other interests."

- Joe Schlosser