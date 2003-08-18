MacBride to exit as Powell staff chief

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell is losing another

top aide just a little more than two months after completing an exhausting and

controversial rewrite of the agency's broadcast-ownership rules.

Chief of staff Marsha MacBride announced Monday that she is stepping down from her

post.

Her resignation follows the July exit of Powell's media adviser, Susan Eid.

"It is with difficulty that I choose to leave my post as chief of staff at this

time," MacBride said in a prepared statement. "Although the chairman has a

challenging agenda ahead of him, the time is right for me to pursue new

opportunities."

Powell accepted her resignation "with deep regret."

After a brief stint as The Walt Disney Co.'s vice president of government relations,

MacBride rejoined the commission in January 2001 to serve as Powell's senior

staffer.

She was also heading the agency's Homeland Security Policy Council.

During a prior 10-year tenure at the FCC, MacBride served as media adviser to

Powell.

She also led the FCC's Task Force on Year 2000 Conversion. And she has

served as an advisor to former commissioner James Quello and as an attorney in the

Political Programming Branch of the old Mass Media Bureau's Enforcement

Division, acting deputy chief of the Cable Services Bureau and senior legal

advisor to the Mass Media Bureau.