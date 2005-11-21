Mabrey Joining Nightline

Nightline has named Vicki Mabrey, former correspondent for CBS's cancelled 60 Minutes II broadcast, has joined Nightline as its third correspondent, joining Chris Bury and John Donvan.

Nightline will launch its new, re-vamped, multi-anch0r, New York-based broadcast Nov. 28. Anchor Ted Koppel's last day is Nov. 22.

Other ABC correspondents will continue to file for the show, said Executive Producer James Goldston Monday. Not on the roster of regular correspondents are former Nightline regulars Michele Martin, who reportedly is staying with ABC News, and Dave Marasch, who is not.

Terry Moran will host the show from Washington while Martin Bashir and Cynthia McFadden will hold down the fort from the Big Apple.

Goldston is also looking for more input from the West Coast, and perhaps London as well.