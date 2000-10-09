Lyricist Lounge MTV

Viewers 18-34 Men: 226,670

Viewers 18-34 Women: 324,330

Viewers 18-34 All: 551,000

Lyricist Lounge, a relative newcomer to MTV, is a weekly hip-hop variety program. The original series has been on the network less than two years and is rated fourth with women 18 to 34 and sixth among all 18- to 34-year-old viewers. MTV says the program gets an average 1.42 rating.

Some of the hottest names in hip hop appear on the show including Snoop Dogg, Da Brat and MCLyte. The show also features traditional comedic skits combined with lyrical sketches. It airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. (ET) and is produced by MTV in conjunction with C to the B Productions.