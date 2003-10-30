Lyon’s Den Off for Sweeps

NBC has pulled its Sunday night drama, The Lyon’s Den

, for all of November sweeps, replacing it with a double-run of Law & Order: Criminal Intent

.

Lyon’s Den

is neither cancelled nor on hiatus, NBC said, just off the schedule for sweeps.

The same goes for new sitcom Coupling

. In recent years, NBC has made a practice of pulling original episodes of new dramas, both to save originals for less competitive times and to try to attract more viewers with higher-performing shows.

With the addition of another run of Law & Order: CI

, NBC will air seven hours of a week of Law & Order

and its franchises on four nights of the week during sweeps, nearly one-third of its prime time schedule.