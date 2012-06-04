Lydia Murphy-Stephans has been busy in

her new role at Pac-12 Networks. She has

spent the past four months putting together

an infrastructure of engineering, operations

and facilities people. Now she is getting into

the planning of programming and the hiring

of on-air talent for the one national and six

regional TV networks she oversees that will

televise more than 800 hours of live Pacific

12 conference college sports events annually

when they premiere in August.

“This is now the fun part,” she says, “deciding

what our programming grid will look like and

hiring the faces of our networks.” And her first

three talent hires have been All-Star choices:

Ronnie Lott, Rick Neuheisel and Summer

Sanders all have ties to Pac-12 schools.

Murphy-Stephans is no stranger to sports,

or to running the production side of a sports

network. A former Olympic speedskater, she

was the first woman in TV sports history to

be named a vice president.

She joined ABC Sports in 1986 to work on

the 1988 Winter Games in Calgary. Eight years

later, she was named VP of programming and

acquisitions for ABC Sports. In that role, she

negotiated worldwide media rights for events,

created original sports programming and

oversaw ABC’s legendary Wide World of Sports.

In 1995, she was appointed to the Lifetime

Television board of directors to oversee ABC/

Disney’s stake in the channel. In 1999, she was

named president and executive producer for

Oxygen Sports at Oxygen Media.

In 2006, Murphy-Stephans became executive

VP of programming and production for

MSG Media, where she oversaw all the networks’

programing, production, marketing

and operations.

“When I was at ABC, no women then were

doing what I’m doing now, but there were a

few women working in post-production,” she

recalls. “I learned a lot from them and never

thought of myself as a pioneer. It wasn’t easy.

Along the way, I’ve worked for male executives

who created opportunities for me, and

I was also passed over for jobs because I was

a woman. But I learned my craft and moved

up as opportunities arose.”

Today, Murphy-Stephans is in a position

to hire women. “The sports industry is still

dominated by men,” she says. “My goal is to

build the best possible team. But if there is

a male and female candidate with the same

qualifications, I would lean toward hiring

the woman because she has probably worked

harder to get where she is.”