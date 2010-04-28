Lurie Named Senior VP of Strategic Development, CBS Corp.

Zander Lurie, executive VP and CFO for CBS Interactive, has been named senior VP of strategic development for parent company, CBS Corp.

"At its core, CBS is an extremely strong content company, and the future of how we distribute that content is among this Company's biggest opportunities," said CBS President Leslie Moonves in announcing the move.

He will be responsible for planning out the companies next moves in content delivery, including authentification, which is a key to monetizing online content delivery.

Zander is formerly CFO of CNET, which was purchased by CBS. Before that he was with JPMorgan dealing with Internet mergers and acquisitions.