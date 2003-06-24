Luner joins FremantleMedia
David Luner becomes director of brand licensing, North America, for
FremantleMedia Licensing Worldwide in Los Angeles, the company said Monday.
Luner comes to Fremantle from Moon Mesa Media LLC, where he was vice
president of licensing and new business development.
He will report to Olivier Gers, senior VP of FLW's North American
licensing division.
In his new job, Luner will be responsible for managing brand licensing for
Fox's American Idol: Search for a Superstar, which is based on one of FremantleMedia's formats;
for the newest Idol spinoff, Canadian Idol; for Fox's latest
Idol rendition, American Juniors; and for Simon Cowell's Cupid
on CBS.
Luner also will manage brand development for FremantleMedia's The Price Is
Right, Family Feud and Baywatch, among other
shows.
