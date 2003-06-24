Luner joins FremantleMedia

David Luner becomes director of brand licensing, North America, for

FremantleMedia Licensing Worldwide in Los Angeles, the company said Monday.

Luner comes to Fremantle from Moon Mesa Media LLC, where he was vice

president of licensing and new business development.

He will report to Olivier Gers, senior VP of FLW's North American

licensing division.

In his new job, Luner will be responsible for managing brand licensing for

Fox's American Idol: Search for a Superstar, which is based on one of FremantleMedia's formats;

for the newest Idol spinoff, Canadian Idol; for Fox's latest

Idol rendition, American Juniors; and for Simon Cowell's Cupid

on CBS.

Luner also will manage brand development for FremantleMedia's The Price Is

Right, Family Feud and Baywatch, among other

shows.