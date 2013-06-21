Lucy Hood Named TV Academy President/COO
The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Thursday
named Lucy Hood its president and COO, replacing Alan Perris, who announcedhis retirement earlier this month.
Hood is currently executive director of the Institute for
Communication Technology management at the University of Southern California
and was previously president of Fox Mobile Entertainment and senior VP at News
Corporation.
In her new role, she will report to Television Academy
chairman Bruce Rosenblum and Foundation chairman Jerry Petry, working on new
strategies and business development and will be responsible for day-to-day
operations. Perris will continue with the Academy through the end of the year
as a consultant to help with the transition and retain staff oversight for this
year's Emmy telecast.
"Lucy is an incredibly smart and forward
thinking executive who we believe is the perfect fit for the Television
Academy," said Rosenblum and Petry in a joint statement. "Her
leadership along with knowledgeable background in new media is exactly the type
of president/COO that the Academy requires as our organization looks toward the
future of television."
