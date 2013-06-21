Lucy Hood Named TV Academy President/COO

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Thursday

named Lucy Hood its president and COO, replacing Alan Perris, who announcedhis retirement earlier this month.

Hood is currently executive director of the Institute for

Communication Technology management at the University of Southern California

and was previously president of Fox Mobile Entertainment and senior VP at News

Corporation.

In her new role, she will report to Television Academy

chairman Bruce Rosenblum and Foundation chairman Jerry Petry, working on new

strategies and business development and will be responsible for day-to-day

operations. Perris will continue with the Academy through the end of the year

as a consultant to help with the transition and retain staff oversight for this

year's Emmy telecast.

"Lucy is an incredibly smart and forward

thinking executive who we believe is the perfect fit for the Television

Academy," said Rosenblum and Petry in a joint statement. "Her

leadership along with knowledgeable background in new media is exactly the type

of president/COO that the Academy requires as our organization looks toward the

future of television."