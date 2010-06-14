Lucas to Serve as COO for Discovery Channel, Science Channel
Discovery Communications has appointed Wonya Lucas executive vice
president and COO for Discovery Channel and Science Channel.
Lucas, who has been serving as CMO for Discovery
Communicatoins, will lead the strategy and operations of the
programmer's flagship service and Science Channel, working across their
functional departments to ensure growth. In addition to operations, her
role has been expanded to include oversight of the networks' research
and marketing departments.
Lucas succeeds Tom
Cosgrove, who last week was named as the president and CEO of the
Discovery, Sony and IMAX 3D Television network.
Discovery Communications said it will initiate an internal and
external search to replace Lucas as CMO.
