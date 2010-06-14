Lucas to Serve as COO for Discovery Channel, Science Channel

Discovery Communications has appointed Wonya Lucas executive vice

president and COO for Discovery Channel and Science Channel.

Lucas, who has been serving as CMO for Discovery

Communicatoins, will lead the strategy and operations of the

programmer's flagship service and Science Channel, working across their

functional departments to ensure growth. In addition to operations, her

role has been expanded to include oversight of the networks' research

and marketing departments.

Lucas succeeds Tom

Cosgrove, who last week was named as the president and CEO of the

Discovery, Sony and IMAX 3D Television network.

Discovery Communications said it will initiate an internal and

external search to replace Lucas as CMO.



Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.