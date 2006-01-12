LPMs Boost Ratings in Detroit, Dallas

Nielsen Media Research launched its new electronic ratings system in Detroit and Dallas-Fort Worth one week ago and the ratings company says early results for its Local People Meter (LPM) system shows increases in TV viewing in both markets.

The two are the latest top 10 markets to adopt the new ratings system.

Since November, Nielsen has been tracking LPM data alongside the traditional paper diary and set-top meter system. On Jan. 5, the two markets converted exclusively to LPMs. Nielsen increased the sample in Detroit from 410 households to 622 and raised the Dallas-Fort Worth pool from 420 to 612.

In both markets, daytime and late fringe showed the biggest gains under LPM measurement. In Dallas-Fort Worth, daytime ratings for viewers 18-49 increased 41.9% and 45.2% among adults 25 to 54. In Late night, from 10:30 p.m. to midnight, ratings for 18 to 49s jumped 30.9% and 25 to 54s increased 29.9%.

Similarly, in Detroit daytime (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) increased 67.3% among adults 18-49 and was up 66.4% in 25-54s. Late night, from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., increased 59.6% in 18-49s and 57.9% in 25-54s.

But, in Dallas-Fort Worth, the gains were less pronounced in late news and prime time. Late news ratings (10-10:30 p.m.) increased 9.5% in 18-49s and 12.5% in 25-54s and prime was flat in both demos.

Detroit stations had better results in late news, with viewership increasing 27.1% in 18-49s and 21.8% in 25-54s. Prime time ratings were also about the same as the diary/set top results.