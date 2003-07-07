LPB POV airs Tuesday
Latino Public Broadcasting will be a co-presenter of POV
documentary Discovering Dominga. The show airs Tuesday night at 10 on
PBS.
It is the first of four POV docs co-presented by LPB.
In 1998, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting asked actor Edward James
Olmos to head up the allocation of funding for Latino programming on PBS, which
had been asked by the CPB to boost its complement of such programming.
That, in turn, led to the creation of LPB.
