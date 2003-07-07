LPB POV airs Tuesday

Latino Public Broadcasting will be a co-presenter of POV

documentary Discovering Dominga. The show airs Tuesday night at 10 on

PBS.

It is the first of four POV docs co-presented by LPB.

In 1998, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting asked actor Edward James

Olmos to head up the allocation of funding for Latino programming on PBS, which

had been asked by the CPB to boost its complement of such programming.

That, in turn, led to the creation of LPB.