Lowe: Food Can Be a $1 Billion Network

Scripps Networks Interactive chairman and CEO Ken Lowe told

an audience at an industry conference Tuesday that he expects the programmer's

flagship Food Network could grow to $1 billion in revenue over the next few

years.

At the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New

York, Lowe said he would be "disappointed" if Food didn't top the $1 billion

mark in two to three years.

According to Scripps 2011 annual report, Food tallied about

$745 million in total revenue in 2011, up about 12.1% from the year before. In

the first nine months of 2012, the network reported revenue of about $616

million, up 13.8% from the prior year.

