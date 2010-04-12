Lovett Named Charter CEO

As expected, Charter Communications did not have to look far for a

replacement for CEO Neil Smit, naming interim CEO Mike Lovett to the

position Monday. In making the announcement, Charter said that its chief

financial Eloise Schmitz will leave the company when her contract

expires in July.

Lovett, who joined Charter in 2003, has most recently

served as chief operating officer. He took over as interim CEO after

Smit resigned in March to become president of Comcast Cable. Lovett will

also become a member of Charter's board of directors.

