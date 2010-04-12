Lovett Named Charter CEO
As expected, Charter Communications did not have to look far for a
replacement for CEO Neil Smit, naming interim CEO Mike Lovett to the
position Monday. In making the announcement, Charter said that its chief
financial Eloise Schmitz will leave the company when her contract
expires in July.
Lovett, who joined Charter in 2003, has most recently
served as chief operating officer. He took over as interim CEO after
Smit resigned in March to become president of Comcast Cable. Lovett will
also become a member of Charter's board of directors.
