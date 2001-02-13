Louis-Dreyfus nears NBC deal

The sitcom project featuring ex-Seinfeld star Julia Louis Dreyfus is likely to land on NBC, Reuters reports.

Louis-Dreyfus has been peddling the project with her writer-producer husband, Brad Hall. NBC is reportedly discussing a deal with the couple that could be wrapped up this week. The show would cast Louis-Dreyfus as a performer in a cast of quirky characters.

Louis-Dreyfus is amenable to a 22-episode deal, notwithstanding reports that she only wanted a 13-episode commitment.