Louis-Dreyfus nears NBC deal
The sitcom project featuring ex-Seinfeld star Julia Louis Dreyfus is likely to land on NBC, Reuters reports.
Louis-Dreyfus has been peddling the project with her writer-producer husband, Brad Hall. NBC is reportedly discussing a deal with the couple that could be wrapped up this week. The show would cast Louis-Dreyfus as a performer in a cast of quirky characters.
Louis-Dreyfus is amenable to a 22-episode deal, notwithstanding reports that she only wanted a 13-episode commitment.
