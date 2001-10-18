Louis-Dreyfus doing 22 Minutes

NBC has ordered 12 episodes of former Seinfeld co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus's new sitcom.

The new series from Carsey-Werner-Mandabach, 22 Minutes with Eleanor Riggs, is set to debut in midseason (likely after the network's Olympic coverage) and stars Louis-Dreyfus as a nightclub singer living in Los Angeles.

Louis-Dreyfus' husband, Brad Hall, is the show's creator and executive producer. - Joe Schlosser