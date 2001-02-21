Louis-Dreyfus close to signing with NBC
Seinfeld veteran Julia Louis-Dreyfus is close to signing a sitcom deal with NBC, Reuters reports.
Reuters cites an NBC spokeswoman who says the long-reported deal is nearly done. Louis-Dreyfus will play a lounge singer in the series being pitched by her and writer-producer husband Brad Hall. The pair want to shoot 13 episodes for the fall season and limit the number of network suits with any creative say on the project.
