Louis-Dreyfus close to signing with NBC

Seinfeld veteran Julia Louis-Dreyfus is close to signing a sitcom deal with NBC, Reuters reports.

Reuters cites an NBC spokeswoman who says the long-reported deal is nearly done. Louis-Dreyfus will play a lounge singer in the series being pitched by her and writer-producer husband Brad Hall. The pair want to shoot 13 episodes for the fall season and limit the number of network suits with any creative say on the project.