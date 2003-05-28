Loudin climbs on to Pyramid
Bob Loudin is taking over directing duties for Sony Pictures Television
game show Pyramid starting this August, when the show goes back into
production.
Sony has also cleared the game show on Post-Newsweek Stations ABC affiliate WPLG-TV
Miami, where it will air at 4:30 p.m., leading into the station's local news.
Loudin comes to Pyramid from Discovery Channel's The
Christopher Lowell Show, replacing Paul Nichols.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.