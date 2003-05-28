Loudin climbs on to Pyramid

Bob Loudin is taking over directing duties for Sony Pictures Television

game show Pyramid starting this August, when the show goes back into

production.

Sony has also cleared the game show on Post-Newsweek Stations ABC affiliate WPLG-TV

Miami, where it will air at 4:30 p.m., leading into the station's local news.

Loudin comes to Pyramid from Discovery Channel's The

Christopher Lowell Show, replacing Paul Nichols.