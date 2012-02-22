Lou Piniella Joins YES Network as Special Contributor
Former New York Yankees player and manager Lou Piniella will join YES Network, the team-owned RSN, as a special contributor.
Piniella
will provide both game and studio coverage, and will also be involved
in the network's spring training, and potential playoff coverage. He
will also contribute to YESNetwork.com.
"With
five decades of experience as a player, coach, manager and general
manager, Lou brings a rare combination of in-depth knowledge and
experience to YES which is second to none," said John J. Filippelli,
president of production and programming, YES Network. "He is a true
student of the game and has a genuine love of the game, and he will make
his presence felt across various YES platforms throughout the season."
Piniella
played for the Yankees from 1974-84, winning two World Series in 1977
and 1978. He served as the team's manager from 1986-87, before taking
over as general manager at the start of the 1988 season. He resumed his
manager duties midway through that season. He also managed the
Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs,
before retiring in 2010.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.