Lou Piniella Joins YES Network as Special Contributor

Former New York Yankees player and manager Lou Piniella will join YES Network, the team-owned RSN, as a special contributor.

Piniella

will provide both game and studio coverage, and will also be involved

in the network's spring training, and potential playoff coverage. He

will also contribute to YESNetwork.com.

"With

five decades of experience as a player, coach, manager and general

manager, Lou brings a rare combination of in-depth knowledge and

experience to YES which is second to none," said John J. Filippelli,

president of production and programming, YES Network. "He is a true

student of the game and has a genuine love of the game, and he will make

his presence felt across various YES platforms throughout the season."

Piniella

played for the Yankees from 1974-84, winning two World Series in 1977

and 1978. He served as the team's manager from 1986-87, before taking

over as general manager at the start of the 1988 season. He resumed his

manager duties midway through that season. He also managed the

Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs,

before retiring in 2010.