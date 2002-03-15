Lott vows to block Adelstein nomination
Senate Minority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) plans to block the nomination of
Jonathan Adelstein, aide to Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), to the
Federal Communications Commission in retaliation for the defeat of the
nomination of U.S. District Judge Charles Pickering of Mississippi to a federal
judgeship, Lott said Friday.
On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 10-9 against Pickering's
nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals in New Orleans, citing concerns that
Pickering had supported segregation years ago and that he was ultraconservative
as a state senator.
Blocking the nomination doesn't mean Adelstein won't ultimately be confirmed,
but it will at least further delay proceedings.
