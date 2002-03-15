Lott vows to block Adelstein nomination

Senate Minority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) plans to block the nomination of

Jonathan Adelstein, aide to Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), to the

Federal Communications Commission in retaliation for the defeat of the

nomination of U.S. District Judge Charles Pickering of Mississippi to a federal

judgeship, Lott said Friday.

On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 10-9 against Pickering's

nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals in New Orleans, citing concerns that

Pickering had supported segregation years ago and that he was ultraconservative

as a state senator.

Blocking the nomination doesn't mean Adelstein won't ultimately be confirmed,

but it will at least further delay proceedings.