Lott on BET
Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) told a hometown crowd in
Pascagoula, Miss., that he has talked with Black Entertainment Television chief Bob Johnson, and he plans to appear
on the African American-targeted cable network next week for one hour to explain
himself and talk about his hopes and dreams.
Those include putting behind him the flap over his remarks praising 1948
presidential candidate Strom Thurmond, who was then running on a segregationist
ticket.
Lott apologized several times for those remarks this past week, and he did so
again Friday, but he said he has no plans to step down as majority leader.
Lott has often been a friend to local broadcasters, supporting the 35
percent ownership cap and digital-TV multicast must-carry.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.