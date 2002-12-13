Lott on BET

Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) told a hometown crowd in

Pascagoula, Miss., that he has talked with Black Entertainment Television chief Bob Johnson, and he plans to appear

on the African American-targeted cable network next week for one hour to explain

himself and talk about his hopes and dreams.

Those include putting behind him the flap over his remarks praising 1948

presidential candidate Strom Thurmond, who was then running on a segregationist

ticket.

Lott apologized several times for those remarks this past week, and he did so

again Friday, but he said he has no plans to step down as majority leader.

Lott has often been a friend to local broadcasters, supporting the 35

percent ownership cap and digital-TV multicast must-carry.