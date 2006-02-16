The Lost World Is Found By New Line

Seeking to fill the void left by the creation of The CW Network and take advantage of the buzz stirred by ABC's Lost, Time Warner unit New Line Television will reintroduce Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's The Lost World to stations to begin airing this fall.



The syndicator will offer 52 episodes of the nationally syndicated hour-long classic adventure series on a straight-barter basis. New Line didn't say what the ad split will be but noted the show would be offered on "station-friendly terms."



David Spiegelman, senior executive VP of domestic TV distribution and marketing, says the "creation of the CW network has opened the door for many stations across the country to take on independent status.We see The Lost World's evergreen content as a perfect fit for them."

He added, "All you have to do is look at the success of the series Lost to know that the time is right for The Lost World to make its return to television."

New Line will also offer stations a barter-free two-hour kick off special of the series to launch it.

