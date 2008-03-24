Lori Sale Jumps to Paradigm

Lori Sale is jumping from ICM to Paradigm to launch a new artist-marketing division for the agency.

A veteran of the branded entertainment world, Sale spent the last two years at ICM working with companies such as Showtime and The Weinstein Co., as well as talent including Beyoncé, Ali Larter and Christina Ricci.

Prior to ICM, Sale worked for the Weinsteins at Miramax and The Weinstein Co.

Sale, who began at Paradigm March 24, will look to pair up existing Paradigm clients with additional opportunities, as well as facilitating brand integrations into film and television projects involving producing and directing clients.