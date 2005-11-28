Lopez Ready To Rule

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has cleared its new court series, Judge Maria Lopez, in 45 of the top-50 markets, representing 90% of the country, for its fall 2006 launch.

Additionally, SPT has licensed off-net episodes of the basic cable drama The Shield in all 216 broadcast markets, with the barter weekend runs starting in September 2006. The Fox Television Studios show (produced in association with SPT) will be stripped on SpikeTV, beginning in March 2006.

With the addition of KTLA Los Angeles and several other markets, SPT has now cleared Lopez on nine Tribune stations, including all three of the top markets. The syndication company previously announced broadcast deals with WPIX New York and WGN Chicago.

The other Tribune stations are in Washington, D.C., Seattle, Denver, Sacramento, Indianapolis, San Diego, New Orleans and Albany.

SPT Distribution President John Weiser said the series, earmarked for court blocks in most markets, has also been licensed to stations from Viacom, Sinclair, Raycom, Clear Channel, Acme, Scripps Howard, Capitol, Belo, Weigel and the WB 100+ Station Group.

Citing the “tremendous business” generated by the latest court strip, which is being sold on an all-barter basis, Weiser said Lopez has been licensed in Washington, D.C. (WBDC), Seattle (KCPQ/KTWB), Phoenix (KASW/KTVK), Minneapolis (KMWB), Cleveland (WOIO/WUAB), Sacramento (KTXL), Baltimore (WBFF/WNUV), Indianapolis (WTTV/WXIN), San Diego (KSWB), Charlotte (WJZY/WWWB) and Raleigh-Durham (WRAZ).

Additional new clearances include KMCI/KSHB Kansas City, WXIX Cincinnati, WABM/WDBB/WTTO Birmingham, Ala., WHP/WLYH Harrisburg, Penn., WGNO/WNOL New Orleans, KASY/KWBQ Albuquerque-Santa Fe, WUPN/WXLV Greensboro, NC, KFBT/KVWB Las Vegas, WEWB Albany, KASN/KLRT Little Rock, WBXX Knoxville and WBDT Dayton.