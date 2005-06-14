Longtime WKBN Anchor Dies

Tom Holden, 67, news anchor at WKBN-TV Youngstown, Ohio, for over 30 years, died June 11 at Northside Hospital in Youngstown of complications from a blood infection.

He had been in the process of retirement,turning over the 6 and 11 p.m. news to Robb Schmidt, when he became ill. "At the time of his illness he was still an active important part of the stations daily news operations," said station General Manager David Coy, "so it has really been quite a shock to the station and community".

After whetting his appetite for broadcast news with radio news at WBBW Youngstown, Holden joined WKBN-TV in 1972 as a reporter. He was named an anchor in 1974.

The station aired a tribute Sunday night (June 12), and has aired daily segments saluting him. It also planned to preempt regular programming for live coverage of his funeral and graveside services Wednesday, according to a station spokeswoman.

Holden is survived by a sister, three children, nine grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.