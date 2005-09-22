Longtime WB Marketing Exec Upped

Nineteen-year Warner Bros. veteran Lisa Gregorian will lead a new group as executive VP, worldwide marketing, for the recently created Warner Bros. Television Group. Its president, Bruce Rosenblum, made the announcement today.

In her new post, Gregorian will work with the studio’s internal television marketing teams, as well as television networks and stations, on promotional and marketing opportunities for the studio’s television properties

Gregorian will be involved with network, first-run, cable and animated series throughout their exhibition windows, including the network, domestic syndication, international distribution, home video and emerging television marketplaces.

Her team will “support and supplement” the marketing activities for series from Warner Bros. Television, Telepictures Productions and Warner Bros. Animation, as well as the television windows (pay, cable and broadcast) for theatrical titles, the announcement noted.

Additionally, Gregorian and her team will work closely with Warner Home Video to secure production-related materials that will be incorporated into series’ subsequent home video releases.

The Warner Bros. Television Group’s marketing team will also assume responsibility for TheWB.com (www.thewb.com), and work with the network’s marketing team, led by Bob Bibb and Lew Goldstein, “to ensure continuity of messaging and positioning online.”

Gregorian will also continue to serve as the studio’s marketing liaison with Time Warner to ensure exposure of all of the group’s series across the parent company’s varied media platforms.

Since April 2003, she served as senior VP, Television Creative Services, moving into that newly created role after having overseen international TV distribution marketing for five years.

The executive joined Lorimar Telepictures in 1986 (the company was later acquired by Warner Bros.) and has held various positions in home video and international TV.