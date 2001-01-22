Longtime Cincinnati Broadcaster Dies

Legendary broadcaster Bob Braun, whom admirers called "the Johnny Carson of Cincinnati," died last week at age 71. Braun had suffered from Parkinson's disease. Braun was best known for his daily variety show, The 50/50 Club, which was syndicated regionally, but he also worked as a disk jockey, appeared in several films, made dozens of records and acted in numerous television programs.

Braun's shows, 50/50,The Bob Braun Show

and Braun & Co.,

were a showcase not only for local talent, but for nationally known-or soon-to-be-known-entertainers in the Cincinnati area. Tonight Show

host Jay Leno called WLWT-TV upon hearing of Braun's death, and said he'd never forgotten the opportunity to appear on Braun's show when he was a road comic.

Braun hosted entertainment shows based in Cincinnati from the mid-1960s until 1984. He left the area for Los Angeles in time to host opening ceremonies for the 1984 Summer Olympics. In Los Angeles, Braun worked at KTTV(TV) , hosting parades, pageants, and awards programs as well as Good Day L.A.

Among Braun's survivors is a son, Rob Braun, who is an anchor at WKRC-TV Cincinnati.