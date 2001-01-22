Longman Jailed

Former New Orleans newsman Mike Longman was jailed Tuesday after his attorney told a federal court he would change his plea from "not guilty" to "guilty" on child pornography charges. Longman has already pleaded no contest to several counts relating to child pornography and drug possession. Longman was originally charged with having sex with juveniles. Prosecutors may seek to overturn the state-court plea in order to put Longman on trial, according to local sources, which said Longman hopes to serve his state and federal sentences concurrently. Longman was also arrested in Florida on drug charges. The veteran New Orleans newsman was dismissed last year from WVUE-TV.