Longhorn Network, AT&T U-verse Kick Off TV Everywhere Deal

AT&T and ESPN have signed a deal that gives U-verse TV subs access to the Longhorn Network's authenticated TV Everywhere service on Apple iOS devices and on PC browsers at www.longhornNetwork.com.

The app delivers a live stream and other mobile features associated with the network, dedicated to the University of Texas. AT&T is getting access to the network’s TVE app as the Longhorns get ready to open up the 2013 college football season Saturday night, when they take on the New Mexico State Aggies.

According to data associated with the app, other pay TV providers that carry the Longhorn Network and have TV Everywhere rights include Charter Communications, Cox Communications, Grande Communications, and Verizon FiOS TV. Google Fiber, Consolidated Communications, En-Touch Systems, E-Tex Communications, Bay City Cablevision, Mid-Coast Cablevision and Texas Mid-Gulf Cablevision also carry the channel.

For the full story visit Multichannel.com.