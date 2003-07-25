Long returns to KNBC-TV
WRC-TV’s longtime news director, Bob Long, will be leaving for Los Angeles to
replace Kim Godwin as news director of co-owned KNBC-TV.
Long has been the longest-tenured news director in the No. 8 DMA, to which he
came from a stint as managing editor at KNBC-TV in 1999.
Long also worked several years in Los Angeles as a producer of documentaries
and entertainment.
Only a few weeks ago, WRC-TV’s longtime assistant news director, Nannette
Wilson, left the station to become news director at NBC’s Raleigh, N.C.,
station, WNCN(TV).
