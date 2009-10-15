Lombardini Named AMPTP President

Carol Lombardini has been named president of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. She had been acting president since April, 2009 when former president Nick Counter retired. Subsequently she has negotiated deals with the Screen Actors Guild, Teamsters Local 399 and other unions and labor groups. The AMPTP represents the studios and networks in labor negotiations with those organizations.

"On behalf of the AMPTP Member Companies, we are very pleased that Carol will be the next President of the AMPTP," said Barry Meyer, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. "She has a proven track record as a negotiator, deep knowledge of labor issues and excellent relationships throughout the industry with guilds, unions and the member companies alike. With almost three decades of experience at the AMPTP, we are confident that Carol's transition will be smooth and that she will be the strong leader these changing times require."

Lombardini has been with the AMPTP since 1982, serving in a number of roles including general counsel.