Lombardi Moves to Sesame Street

Sesame Workshop has named Showtime veteran Michael Lombardi as its new executive VP and CFO.

In addition to overseeing budgets and financial statements, he will evaluate new business strategies and opportuniteis. Lombardi had been SVP, programming finance, at Showtime. Before that he held a range of financial posts including for noncommercial WNET(TV) New York, ESPN, and NBC. In addition to Sesame Street, the workshop's shows include Dragon Tales and Sagwa, The Chinese Siamese Cat.

