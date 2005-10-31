Logo TV Launches in Latin America

MTV Networks’ Logo will launch as a pay-per-view service called Logo TV in Mexico Nov. 4 and in Brazil Nov. 18. The network is the first general entertainment service in Latin America to target members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. Logo TV, targeting 25-to-49-year-olds, will launch as a six-hour programming block delivered through Sky Mexico and Sky Brazil. It will be renewed weekly with new episodes of series, as well as movies and specials.

The move comes as part of MTV Networks Latin America’s expansion strategy. The company is in discussions with other regional pay TV operators to carry Logo. The network launched in the U.S. June 30 in 13 million homes and is currently in more than 18 million.

The initial pay programming block will include original series and acquisitions including films, series and documentaries. MTV Networks Latin America, Inc. is a unit of Viacom.