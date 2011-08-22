Logo Names Zacky SVP, Original Programming and Development
MTV Network's Logo has named Brent Zacky senior
vice president, original programming and development, and Michelle Auguste senior director, programming research, it was announced Monday.
Based in Los Angeles, Zacky will oversee Logo's current
original programming and development as well as its bi-coastal development team
and talent, reporting to Lisa Sherman, EVP and GM, Logo. He comes to Logo from TLC, where he had served as vice president of development and programming since 2007.
"Brent's development philosophy is the perfect fit
for Logo's 'New' 'Now' 'Next' approach to programming that identifies
tomorrow's pop culture, fashion, lifestyle and music trends today," said
Sherman. "His successful track record of turning programming ideas into
TV-ratings wins is a rare talent."
Logo has also sought to expand its research efforts with
the new programming research department that will be led by Michelle Auguste as
senior director. In this role, she will work alongside the programming,
scheduling and marketing departments to analyze ratings for the network. She will
be based in New York and will report to Marc Leonard, SVP, multiplatform programming,
Logo and Colleen Fahey Rush, EVP and chief research officer, MTV Networks.
