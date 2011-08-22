Logo Names Zacky SVP, Original Programming and Development

MTV Network's Logo has named Brent Zacky senior

vice president, original programming and development, and Michelle Auguste senior director, programming research, it was announced Monday.

Based in Los Angeles, Zacky will oversee Logo's current

original programming and development as well as its bi-coastal development team

and talent, reporting to Lisa Sherman, EVP and GM, Logo. He comes to Logo from TLC, where he had served as vice president of development and programming since 2007.

"Brent's development philosophy is the perfect fit

for Logo's 'New' 'Now' 'Next' approach to programming that identifies

tomorrow's pop culture, fashion, lifestyle and music trends today," said

Sherman. "His successful track record of turning programming ideas into

TV-ratings wins is a rare talent."

Logo has also sought to expand its research efforts with

the new programming research department that will be led by Michelle Auguste as

senior director. In this role, she will work alongside the programming,

scheduling and marketing departments to analyze ratings for the network. She will

be based in New York and will report to Marc Leonard, SVP, multiplatform programming,

Logo and Colleen Fahey Rush, EVP and chief research officer, MTV Networks.