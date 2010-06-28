Loeb Named EVP of Marvel Television
Jeph Loeb, the Marvel comics
writer who brought a graphic-novel sensibility to the NBC series Heroes, has been named
executive VP of television, a new post atop a new division.
Marvel waspurchasedlast year by Disney.
Loeb will be responsible
for helping turn the brand into live action and animated series and
direct-to-DVD offerings.
Loeb's past TV credits have
also included The CW's Smallville and ABC's Lost. He was writer and co-executive producer on
Heroes.
