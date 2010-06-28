Loeb Named EVP of Marvel Television

Jeph Loeb, the Marvel comics

writer who brought a graphic-novel sensibility to the NBC series Heroes, has been named

executive VP of television, a new post atop a new division.

Marvel waspurchasedlast year by Disney.

Loeb will be responsible

for helping turn the brand into live action and animated series and

direct-to-DVD offerings.

Loeb's past TV credits have

also included The CW's Smallville and ABC's Lost. He was writer and co-executive producer on

Heroes.