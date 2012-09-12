LodgeNet Hires Ex-Fox Exec Battista as CEO

LodgeNet Interactive, a provider of interactive TV and

broadband to hotels and hospitals, appointed Richard Battista, formerly a

senior executive at Fox National Cable Networks, News Corp. and Gemstar-TV

Guide International, as president and CEO.

In May, LodgeNet announced that Scott Petersen, its longtime

president and CEO, would resign his executive position with the company June

15. Petersen remains as a member of the LodgeNet board.

Battista will be based in Los Angeles and starts with the

company effective Wednesday, Sept. 12.

"The LodgeNet board found the ideal candidate and a

proven leader in Rich Battista," LodgeNet chairman Doug Bradbury said in

announcing his appointment. "Rich brings a vast amount of experience in

managing, rebuilding and developing large-scale businesses across various media

platforms."

Last month, LodgeNet said it was exploring refinancing

alternatives to address its upcoming debt maturities and "tightening financial

covenants." The company retained Miller Buckfire & Co., a New York-based

investment banking and capital markets firm, as an advisor.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.