LodgeNet Hires Ex-Fox Exec Battista as CEO
LodgeNet Interactive, a provider of interactive TV and
broadband to hotels and hospitals, appointed Richard Battista, formerly a
senior executive at Fox National Cable Networks, News Corp. and Gemstar-TV
Guide International, as president and CEO.
In May, LodgeNet announced that Scott Petersen, its longtime
president and CEO, would resign his executive position with the company June
15. Petersen remains as a member of the LodgeNet board.
Battista will be based in Los Angeles and starts with the
company effective Wednesday, Sept. 12.
"The LodgeNet board found the ideal candidate and a
proven leader in Rich Battista," LodgeNet chairman Doug Bradbury said in
announcing his appointment. "Rich brings a vast amount of experience in
managing, rebuilding and developing large-scale businesses across various media
platforms."
Last month, LodgeNet said it was exploring refinancing
alternatives to address its upcoming debt maturities and "tightening financial
covenants." The company retained Miller Buckfire & Co., a New York-based
investment banking and capital markets firm, as an advisor.
