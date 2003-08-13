L&O , Homicide boost TNT
Turner Network Television moved back on top of the cable ratings charts last
week, fueled by big ratings from Law & Order and Homicide: Life on
the Street.
TNT recorded a 2.2 rating in prime time with 2.3 million viewers, according
to Nielsen Media Research data for the week of Aug. 4-10. An Aug. 5 play of
Homicide earned a stellar 3.0 rating with 3.4 million viewers, while
three L&O episodes attracted more than 2.7 million viewers.
Disney Channel followed in second with a 1.9 average in prime time and 2.2
million viewers. Strong marks for That's So Raven boosted the kids’
network.
Rounding out the top six were Lifetime Television (1.9 rating with 1.9
million viewers), Nickelodeon (1.7, 2 million), USA Network (1.7, 2 million) and
Cartoon Network (1.6, 1.8 million).
Other movers last week: ESPN, which bubbled up to a 1.4 average rating and
1.5 million viewers now that football season is beginning; and Bravo, flush from
its hit Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, with a 0.7 prime-time average and
640,000 viewers, almost double the pre-Queer Eye
average.
