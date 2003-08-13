L&O , Homicide boost TNT

Turner Network Television moved back on top of the cable ratings charts last

week, fueled by big ratings from Law & Order and Homicide: Life on

the Street.

TNT recorded a 2.2 rating in prime time with 2.3 million viewers, according

to Nielsen Media Research data for the week of Aug. 4-10. An Aug. 5 play of

Homicide earned a stellar 3.0 rating with 3.4 million viewers, while

three L&O episodes attracted more than 2.7 million viewers.

Disney Channel followed in second with a 1.9 average in prime time and 2.2

million viewers. Strong marks for That's So Raven boosted the kids’

network.

Rounding out the top six were Lifetime Television (1.9 rating with 1.9

million viewers), Nickelodeon (1.7, 2 million), USA Network (1.7, 2 million) and

Cartoon Network (1.6, 1.8 million).

Other movers last week: ESPN, which bubbled up to a 1.4 average rating and

1.5 million viewers now that football season is beginning; and Bravo, flush from

its hit Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, with a 0.7 prime-time average and

640,000 viewers, almost double the pre-Queer Eye

average.