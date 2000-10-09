Lloyds country

Back when Lloyd Werner was executive vice president, sales and marketing for CBS Cable, including The Nashville Network, he recalls lots of viewers called and referred to the place as "The National Network." He wasn't surprised, then, when Viacom, the new parent company, pulled the plug on Nashville and plugged in National, for real. They mainly use the TNN acronym anyway.

TNN's not his baby anymore. Werner is making a smooth segue into semi-retirement as a Web guru after leaving CBS Cable in May. The 20-year Group W Satellite veteran is now executive adviser, national network television, with eMadison, an online TV/radio ad-buying service currently in a test mode.