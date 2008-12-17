Liz Dolan Named OWN CMO

OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network continues to add to its senior executive staff in advance of next year’s launch. The network has named Liz Dolan chief marketing officer. Dolan has held a number of marketing roles, including a decade long stint at Nike, where she served as corporate VP and director of global marketing.



In her new role, Dolan will be responsible for crafting the brand identity of the network, and its marketing effort leading up to and beyond its launch. She will report to OWN president Robin Schwartz.



“Liz’s talent for capturing the true emotion of a brand is extraordinary,” said Schwartz. “In today’s crowded television environment, you must have a truly inspired marketing vision to capture the attention of viewers. We are confident that Liz will orchestrate the ideal plan to reach viewers who are looking for an inspiring, empowering, and informative television and online experience.”



OWN has been busy staffing up over the last few months, beginning to develop an executive team to launch the network. Earlier this month

it named VP’s of development

and last month

tapped its head for scheduling and acquisitions.