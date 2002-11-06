Living It Up! cleared in 60% of U.S.

King World Productions' Living It Up! with Ali & Jack one-hour

entertainment strip is a firm go for the 2003-04 season, Roger King, CEO of CBS

Enterprises and King World, said Wednesday.

So far, the show is cleared on stations representing more than 60 percent of

the country, including CBS' owned-and-operated stations, as well as stations

owned by Hearst Argyle Television Inc., E.W. Scripps Co., Post-Newsweek

Stations, New York Times Broadcasting, Gannett Co. Inc., Belo Corp. and

Jefferson Pilot Corp., among others.

Living It Up! is hosted by Alexandra Wentworth, an actress who is married

to ABC's George Stephanopolous, and by Jack Ford, formerly of ABC News

himself.

The show is being cleared in daytime slots, mostly at 9 a.m.

Living It Up! is a one-hour entertainment talk show, akin to Buena

Vista's Live with Regis and Kelly, and some see that show as its target,

although King World said it is just trying to take advantage of

opportunities.