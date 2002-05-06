Livin' Large clearing big

A new weekly series called Livin' Large has been cleared in 170 markets covering 96 percent of the United States.

The one-hour lifestyle magazine is produced by Heritage Networks in

association with Dick Clark Productions and Basic Elements, and it is syndicated by

Carsey-Werner-Mandabach.

The show was packaged by United Talent Agency, which represents Heritage, as

well as the show's two co-hosts, Carmen Electra and Kadeem Hardison.

The program is described as a younger, hipper version of Lifestyles of the

Rich and Famous that is more likely to profile the latest rap-group

sensation than, say, Elizabeth Taylor (not that Liz isn't fabulously hip in her

own wonderful septuagenarian way).