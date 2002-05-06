Livin' Large clearing big
A new weekly series called Livin' Large has been cleared in 170 markets covering 96 percent of the United States.
The one-hour lifestyle magazine is produced by Heritage Networks in
association with Dick Clark Productions and Basic Elements, and it is syndicated by
Carsey-Werner-Mandabach.
The show was packaged by United Talent Agency, which represents Heritage, as
well as the show's two co-hosts, Carmen Electra and Kadeem Hardison.
The program is described as a younger, hipper version of Lifestyles of the
Rich and Famous that is more likely to profile the latest rap-group
sensation than, say, Elizabeth Taylor (not that Liz isn't fabulously hip in her
own wonderful septuagenarian way).
