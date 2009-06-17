Livek Named Rentrak CEO

Media measurement and research company Rentrak named consumer and media research veteran Bill Livek CEO Wednesday. Paul Rosenbaum, who had served as chairman and CEO since 2000, will remain as chairman of Rentrak’s Board of Directors.

Livek, who recently served as co-president of Experian Research Services, is charged with growing Rentrak as a data and information analytics company into a “comprehensive knowledge provider to the media, advertising, and entertainment industries.”

While at Experian, Livek worked with customers to design and launch the company’s addressable advertising service and expanded the company’s presence in China and Brazil. Previously, Livek worked at Simmons Market Research Bureau as co-chair and director. He co-developed Transactional Data Solutions with MasterCard and served as president of Birch Research, integrating the company into Scarborough Research. He was president and CEO of Scarborough and, earlier in his career, served as VP of sales and marketing at Abritron Radio.

“After personally leading an extensive four month search on behalf of the Board of Directors, I am truly delighted that Bill Livek has joined Rentrak as our new CEO,” said Rosenbaum in a statement. He also spoke about his own move saying, “I make the transition with a great sense of accomplishment and I know that the day-to-day operations of Rentrak will be in excellent hands going forward.”