Live with Regis & Nancy?

Wtvt(tv)Tampa did everything it could to "ensure that my skinny little butt was in that seat next to Regis," says feature reporter Nancy Alexander. That included creating this photo superimposing Alexander, who also hosts a morning-drive radio show, and Regis Philbin, to show how well they'd match. She did get her shot onLivewhen co-hosting was opened up to the women of radio. Alexander says her nerves were calmed by Philbin, who held her hand during commercial breaks and told her she was "knocking 'em dead."