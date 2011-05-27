Live Ore-Ida Spot on ‘Ellen' Drives Sales

Ore-Ida, the fries from Heinz, posted its best week in terms of sales the week following a live marketing stunt on Ellen last month, reports Mediapost.

The

live spot, which featured a dancing troupe of life-sized fries and

included DeGeneres giving members of the audience fries for themselves

and a flip camera.

The brand posted its best week ever in terms of sales when the stunt aired, and saw a 22% spike in sales the week after.