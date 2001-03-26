Live ITV Enhancements for DTV Stream

Triveni Digital, a subsidiary of LG Electronics, and Chyron Corp. are jointly developing an interface between Chyron's Lyric graphics authoring software and Triveni's SkyScraper DTV data broadcast system. Working together, the products allow interactive-TV enhancements, compliant with ATVEF transport-B specifications, to be authored and inserted live into the DTV broadcast stream. Chyron's Lyric creates ATVEF enhancements and triggers and sends them to Triveni's SkyScraper system for processing, scheduling and insertion of interactive content into the DTV signal.