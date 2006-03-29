Live, From Augusta: It’s Amen Corner!

In another sign of the increasing importance of the Internet as a delivery channel for coverage of major sporting events, CBS Sportsline has announced that, during the 2006 Masters Tournament, it will be providing streaming live coverage of Augusta National’s fabled “Amen Corner,” the challenging trio of holes 11, 12 and 13 that have decided many a Masters winner.

CBS Sportsline will work with Masters.org, CBS Sports and Augusta National Golf Club to provide a total of 22 hours of streaming coverage that will be available across all four days of the PGA Tour season’s first major, running April 6-9. Hosts for Amen Corner Live will be Masters veterans Mike Hulbert and Phil Blackmar. The streaming coverage will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Apr. 6 and 7, from 12:30 to 5 April 8, and from 1:30 to 6 April 9.

CBS is broadcasting the Masters for the 51st consecutive year, a record for the longest-running sporting event broadcast on one network. While tournament host Augusta National is famous for keeping a tight hold on the broadcast coverage, it has displayed a penchant for experimenting with new technology. The 2000 Masters was the first golf tournament to be broadcast live in HDTV on network television.