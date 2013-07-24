Litton to Program CBS' Saturday Mornings

CBS has partnered with Litton Entertainment to create a new Saturday morning programming block, which will premiere on CBS on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The block, which provides stations with its FCC-required three weekly hours of educational and informational programming, will consist of six half-hour shows that cover such topics as pets and animals, food and health, and sports, travel and adventure. It will be branded with this tagline: "CBS Dream Team, It's Epic!"

Lucky Dog features trainer Brandon McMillan, who rescues difficult dogs from animal shelters around the country and then takes him to his training facility, Lucky Dog Ranch, where he turns them into perfectly behaved pooches and finds them a home. Dr. Chris Pet Vet stars veterinarian Dr. Chris Brown, who spends his days providing care to all sorts of different pets.

In Recipe Rehab, families submit their favorite high-calorie recipes and two chefs face-off in a competition to turn those recipes into healthy, lower-calorie meal. The families then make each recipe in their own kitchen and choose their favorite. Jamie Oliver's 15-Minute Meals features the world renowned chef making quick and easy meals with fresh ingredients.

All In with Laila Ali follows Ali around the world as she tracks down the world's most compelling stories, inspirational people, groundbreaking achievements and extraordinary lifestyles. Finally, Game Changers with Kevin Frazier, host of omg! Insider, highlights professional athletes who use their public image to positive effect the lives of their young fans.

The block, which is compliant with the FCC's educational and information requirements for TV stations, will be branded with this tagline: "The CBS Dream Team, It's Epic!" Each of the block's series will include a pro-social message targeted to viewers 13-to-16-years-old.

"CBS is excited to partner with Litton on these terrific new shows that combine entertainment with uplifting pro-social messages that will make CBS Saturday morning destination viewing for young audiences," said Angelica McDaniel, senior VP, daytime, CBS Entertainment, in a statement.

"Litton Entertainment is proud to bring six innovative educational series to the CBS Network. We join CBS in our mission to inspire young people and the American family to see television as an entertainment and educational resource in each original episode we produce," said Dave Morgan, Litton founder and CEO, also in a statement.

Litton also programs a similar block for ABC and its affiliates called Litton's Weekend Adventure. The announcement for that line-up is due out soon, according to Litton.