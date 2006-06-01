Litton Gets on the Bus for News
By Jim Benson
Litton Entertainment has teamed with Transit Television Network, a provider of mass-transit video and text content, for the closed-circuit Solutions With Jill news service, a series of one-minute reports related to food, family and home.
Solutions will air on more than 10,000 buses in cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando, Fla., San Diego, Milwaukee and Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Va.
